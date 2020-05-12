Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bold links for more information.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced during an afternoon press conference that Arizona’s stay-at-home order will expire on May 15. Ducey said that gyms and pools could reopen tomorrow and Major League Sports could resume without fans in the seats after May 15. "This does not mean a return to normal," Ducey said. "This is the next step on the way out of this pandemic."
Ducey's announcement came the same morning the Arizona Department of Health Services reported that cases of COVID-19 in the state reached 11,768. Pima County had 1,623 confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 562 people statewide, including 136 in Pima County, according to the report.
The Marana Chamber of Commerce will reopen its doors next Monday, May 18, with increased safety precautions. The chamber, which also operates the town’s visitors center at its 13881 Casa Grande Highway location, asks that visitors do not entire the site if they are sick. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available to the public.
The Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona will move its summer camp experience to the internet this year, the organization announced Tuesday. “Camp Log On” will take place over six weeks, beginning June 1 through July 10.
Roche Tissue Diagnostics normally hosts an employee art exhibition at its Oro Valley location every summer. Due to COVID-19, that show was moved to this spring with the help of the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. The exhibition, entitled Home | Zuhause, includes photography from employees and their families.
Five different causes in Southern Arizona received a shot of financial aid this week from Angel Charity, the organization announced Monday. $195,020 was delivered to Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, Boys to Men, Jewish Family and Children’s Services, Literacy Connects, and Make Way for Books.
Just in case you need to sate your craving for live music, the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance is partnering with the Town of Oro Valley to host live concerts every Thursday through June 4. The weekly performances begin at 5 p.m. and are streamed through SAACA’s Facebook page and the Town of Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
More than a kilogram of methamphetamine was taken off the streets by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol last weekend when agents found drugs hidden under ice and sodas in a beverage cooler, the agency reported.
