Loosen your belts, Trident Grill’s northside location is opening for Independence Day.
Located at 2912 W. Ina Road, the 4,000-squar-foot restaurant on the northwest corner of West Ina and North Shannon roads will feature plenty of TVs, a full bar and dozens of beers on tap to celebrate the holiday.
The new location, which was announced earlier this year, joins three other grills and a pizza pub.
