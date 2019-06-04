Prepare your palate for Tucson’s newest restaurant concept, Postino WineCafe, set to open its doors early next year in midtown.
Located on the southeast corner of West Grant Road and North Tucson Boulevard, Postino will partner with longtime Tucsonans to introduce the first-ever Southern Arizona location.
"Postino has always been focused on serving our surrounding community and really becoming a part of the fabric of a neighborhood," said Postino CEO Lauren Bailey, in a statement. "So while we looked at dozens of potential sites over the years, it wasn't until we walked this site with (developer) Brian Frakes and explored the amazing neighborhood, including local favorite like Dante's Fire and Kingfisher, that we knew we'd found the perfect home for Postino in Tucson."
Postino, 2500 E. Grant Road, will be housed inside a 4,000-square-foot space that include a floor-to-ceiling windows and roll-up windows, and an outdoor patio tucked behind a living wall of plant vines. The establishment will open daily for lunch and dinner, with brunch offered every weekend.
The menu will feature bruschetta, soups, salads and Panini sandwiches, as well as an ever-changing selection of wines. Specials will include $5 mimosas every Saturday and Sunday, $5 before 5 p.m. deals and a $20 bottle of wine and bruschetta board deal every Monday and Tuesday evening.
