Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona announced that its clients will receive a special meal delivery this Christmas, thanks to a partnership with Tucson Medical Center.
According to a press release issued by Mobile Meals, TMC offered to prepare holiday meals for Mobile Meals’ clients after learning the Salvation Army was not doing so this year. Mobile Meals’ volunteers will deliver meals to clients across Tucson on Christmas day.
“We are very grateful to TMC for their generosity not just this Christmas, but really throughout the year,” said Mobile Meals’ Executive Director Tamara McKinney. “They have been a tremendous partner for Mobile Meals since the program began in 1970, and truly go above and beyond to help the community.”
Mobile Meals’ volunteers deliver nearly 100,000 meals each year to homebound adults throughout Pima County. Learn more at MobileMealsSoAZ.org.
