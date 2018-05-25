Pima Animal Care Center will kick off Memorial Day weekend with a waived adoption fee special. The Memorial Day Madness Sale, which starts today, applies to all shelter pets, including puppies and kittens.
In keeping with its mission of never turning away a pet in need, PACC continues to take in more pets than it can hold and remains overcrowded. The shelter is currently housing over 520 pets, not counting the hundred or so living in foster homes.
“We’re in critical need of adopters,” said PACC Director of Animal Services Kristen Auerbach. “Community members, please consider opening up your home to a pet in need. We have a large selection of pets available.”
Adopted pets will leave the shelter spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. New owners will also get a voucher for one free vet visit. A standard $18 licensing fee will apply to adult dogs.
Community members can see PACC’s available pets online, however, shelter staff encourage people to visit PACC and meet animals in person. Staff can help potential adopters find a pet that fits their lifestyle and can even facilitate a meet and greet.
For those who can’t adopt, PACC also offers temporary foster placements, which can last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks. And, just like adopting, foster parents get to pick their pet.
Those interested in adopting a new best friend or fostering one temporarily should visit PACC’s shelter located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road this weekend. The shelter will open Friday from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Memorial Day.
Given the recent canine-related illness at PACC, shelter officials will counsel adopters and fosters on safe disease prevention during the first days after adoption or foster. All dogs have received prophylactic antibiotic treatment in addition to frequent monitoring for respiratory illnesses. Adopters who select a dog that’s still on medication will receive the supplies needed to continue treatment at home.
For more information on PACC’s pets or other ways to help, visit pima.gov/animalcare.
