The Oro Valley Police Department responded to a fatal car crash involving three vehicles this morning.
The crash occurred just after 9 a.m. this morning at the intersection of La Canada Drive and Tangerine Road.
One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and three were transported to the hospital, one with serious injury and the others with non-life threatening injuries.
OVPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Carmen Trevizo said that traffic investigators are currently on scene to determine the cause of the accident. More details about the victims are unavailable and next of kin are being notified.
Trevizo advised that the intersection of La Canada Drive and Tangerine Road could be closed for several hours while they complete the investigation.
For updates on when the road will reopen, visit Oro Valley Police Department's Twitter, https://twitter.com/orovalleypd.
