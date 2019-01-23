Eight different public school from six different districts across Southern Arizona recently received grants courtesy of Rosemont Copper, Hudbay Arizona Business Unit. In total, nearly $15,000 was awarded to support programs involving science, technology, engineering, environment, agriculture and math.
Locally, Canyon del Oro High School, Richardson Elementary School, Flowing Wells High School and Butterfield Elementary School each received funding.
Funding sent to CDO, within the Amphi School District will be directed for engineering projects materials and an introductory robotics set to aid in the design and construction of vehicle and mechanical figures. The activities are to prepare students for “Odyssey of the Mind” tournaments.
Richardson Elementary School in the Flowing Wells Unified School District, will receive funding for materials and accessories for the magnetic engineering and physics wall to fully accessorize an outdoor version that can be used with water and sand.
Flowing Wells High School will use its funding for its Pre-AP Math Classes so students can participate in their first-ever American Mathematics Competition.
And over in the Marana Unified School District, Butterfield Elementary will purchase microscopes for the 6th grade team. The microscopes allow students to study bacteria and viruses, and be used in family events, including STEEAM Night and Science Night.
