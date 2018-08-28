Kirkpatrick Leads Dem Pack in CD2; Marquez Peterson Is Leading the GOP Side

In the hard-fought, seven-way Democratic primary in Southern Arizona’s Congressional District 2, former member of Congress Ann Kirkpatrick has taken an early lead in early ballots out of Cochise County. Kirkpatrick has 41 percent of the vote. Former state lawmaker Matt Heinz has 31 percent; former Pentagon official Mary Matiella has 9 percent; former state lawmaker Bruce Wheeler has 9 percent; political rookie Billy Kovacs has 6 percent; rancher Barbara Sherry has 3 percent; and the disgraced Yahya Yuksel has 1 percent.
On the Republican side, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO Lea Marquez Peterson is in a close race against political newcomer Brandon Martin. Marquez Peterson has 33 percent, while Martin has 29 percent. Casey Welch has 23 percent and Danny DJ Morales has 15 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.