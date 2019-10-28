"Hi friends! I'm Lulu. I'm a friendly 4-year-old girl who loves people! When getting attention I will quickly roll on my back so that you can scratch my belly. I love treats and know sit, but you'll have to be quick to see it before I am on the move again." Lulu (878134)
In the past Lulu has done well with male dogs who are similar in size. She is a little clumsy, and a lot of goofy, which will best be matched with older kids. Learn more about Lulu by visiting her at The Humane Society of Southern Arizona's Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. Have questions? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
