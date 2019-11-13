1337994892_20191113_103440_2807695_resized.jpg
Courtesy photo
 

Canyon del Oro High School

Katie Stracco (Softball) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 

Amya Legarra (Softball) — Utah State University

Sabrina Garcia (Softball) — Central Arizona College

Desiree Martinez (Softball) — Pima Community College 

Rachel Clark (Girls Soccer) — Arizona Christian University

 

Catalina Foothills High School

Kiersten Belkoff (Gymnastics) — University of Pennsylvania

Maya Benita (Golf) — University of Arizona

Skylar Dikeman (Swimming) — University of Arizona

Hannah Draper (Girls Soccer) — New Mexico State University

Caroline Parker (Girls Volleyball) — Western Colorado University

Christina Williams (Swimming) — Tulane University 

 

Ironwood Ridge High School 

Kianna Swingle (Girls Volleyball) — Chaminade University

Alyssa Feltman (Girls Volleyball) — University of Arizona (Beach Volleyball)

Carmen Cordova (Softball) — University of Saint Mary’s

Maddie Judge (Softball) — Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Devyn Netz (Softball) — University of Arizona

Allie Skaggs (Softball) — University of Arizona

Shelby Thompson (Softball) — University of California, San Diego

Mackenzie Kester (Swimming) — Henderson State, Arkansas

Lux Butler (Soccer) — Western Oregon University

Jarrod Johnson (Golf) — Troy University 

Andrea Vigil German (Girls Volleyball) — Pima Community College 

 

Marana High School

Ella Dotson (Girls Volleyball) —Hawaii Pacific University

Laneya Wright (Softball) — Rider University 

Cheyenne Hudson (Softball) — Huntingdon College 

Michael Wooster (Cross-Country) — Southwestern University 

Antoinette Audiss (Girls Basketball) — Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University 

Bella Muscoreil (Girls Basketball) — Dixie State University 

 

Mountain View High School 

Jordan Ives (Girls Soccer) — Air Force Academy

Jordynn Van der Werf (Softball) — Bradley University

Jessica Niegocki (Softball) — Rider University 

 
 
 

