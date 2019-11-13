Canyon del Oro High School
Katie Stracco (Softball) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Amya Legarra (Softball) — Utah State University
Sabrina Garcia (Softball) — Central Arizona College
Desiree Martinez (Softball) — Pima Community College
Rachel Clark (Girls Soccer) — Arizona Christian University
Catalina Foothills High School
Kiersten Belkoff (Gymnastics) — University of Pennsylvania
Maya Benita (Golf) — University of Arizona
Skylar Dikeman (Swimming) — University of Arizona
Hannah Draper (Girls Soccer) — New Mexico State University
Caroline Parker (Girls Volleyball) — Western Colorado University
Christina Williams (Swimming) — Tulane University
Ironwood Ridge High School
Kianna Swingle (Girls Volleyball) — Chaminade University
Alyssa Feltman (Girls Volleyball) — University of Arizona (Beach Volleyball)
Carmen Cordova (Softball) — University of Saint Mary’s
Maddie Judge (Softball) — Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Devyn Netz (Softball) — University of Arizona
Allie Skaggs (Softball) — University of Arizona
Shelby Thompson (Softball) — University of California, San Diego
Mackenzie Kester (Swimming) — Henderson State, Arkansas
Lux Butler (Soccer) — Western Oregon University
Jarrod Johnson (Golf) — Troy University
Andrea Vigil German (Girls Volleyball) — Pima Community College
Marana High School
Ella Dotson (Girls Volleyball) —Hawaii Pacific University
Laneya Wright (Softball) — Rider University
Cheyenne Hudson (Softball) — Huntingdon College
Michael Wooster (Cross-Country) — Southwestern University
Antoinette Audiss (Girls Basketball) — Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Bella Muscoreil (Girls Basketball) — Dixie State University
Mountain View High School
Jordan Ives (Girls Soccer) — Air Force Academy
Jordynn Van der Werf (Softball) — Bradley University
Jessica Niegocki (Softball) — Rider University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.