Dog parks, tennis and pickleball courts will open alongside government building lobbies in Oro Valley next Monday, the town announced Thursday.
The move was made to coincide with Gov. Doug Ducey’s updated stay-home order, which the governor modified May 4 to include the gradual reopening of retail business and dine-in service at restaurants.
Oro Valley will maintain physical distancing and hygiene procedures.
“Town lobbies are reopening to assist our residents and customers who need in-person assistance,” said town manager Mary Jacobs, in the announcement. “We encourage people to take advantage of all the services the Town offers online. Our new website provides convenient access to most of the Town’s services. “We are also pleased to reopen some of our parks and recreation amenities, including dog parks, as well.”
The Oro Valley Police Department lobby will reopen, but the department is not resuming any fingerprinting activity. The water utility and town administrative buildings will also reopen.
Dog parks will open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., tennis courts will open from dawn to dusk, and pickle ball will open for singles play only from dawn to dusk. The Oro Valley Community and Recreation and Aquatic centers are still closed.
