Marana constituents interested in speaking with members of Sen. Martha McSally’s staff have an opportunity to do so next Monday.
The McSally team will set up shop at the Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Drive, from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 22. Residents may discuss problems or issues they have with a federal agency, U.S. citizenship, Medicare and Medicaid services, social security and more.
"It is a top priority of mine to assist Arizonans when they need help navigating federal bureaucracies,” said McSally in a statement. “By deploying our office resources to communities across the state, we ensure that every Arizonan has access to the constituent services they may need.”
If constituents cannot make these office hours Sen. McSally’s Tucson office can be reached at 670-6334.
Mobile office hours will also take place at the Sahuarita Town Hall, 315 W. Sahuarita Center Way, Thursday, July 18 from noon to 1 p.m., and at the Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road, from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
