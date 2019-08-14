The Humane Society of Southern Arizona will begin offering American Kennel Club’s Canine Good Citizen training starting this Wednesday, Aug. 14.
The AKC’s Canine Good Citizen Training Program is designed to recognize dogs that have “good manners at home and in the community.” The program stresses responsible dog ownership for owners and basic training and good manners for dogs.
“I love teaching people and their dogs,” said Veronica Zimmerman, HSSA’s CGC Trainer, in a statement.” It’s amazing to witness the bond that forms when people are able to better communicate with their dogs. Canine Good Citizen is a great way to connect, bond, and learn how to interact with your dog so you can have a rewarding relationship with your dog as a well-mannered family member and community member. I hope that through CGC training that we are able to avoid any issues in the home and have more dogs stay with their forever families.”
Classes will be held each Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for 6 weeks. Upcoming programs will be held on different day and times. The cost per dog is $150, or $125 for dogs adopted from HSSA.
To register, or get more information, visit HSSAZ.org/CGC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.