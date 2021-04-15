Area highs school seniors can earn $3,500 scholarships to help pay for higher education, thanks to Cox.
The 10 Cox Diversity Scholarships, totaled at $35,000, are available to "future Arizona leaders with rich cultural backgrounds," according to a news release. The application deadline is May 1.
“Helping students achieve their educational goals helps make our communities stronger. Cox knows that paying for college can be stressful for students and their family. We’re proud to connect families to opportunities like this one, and many others,” said Lisa Lovallo, Market Vice President for Cox, Southern Arizona.
Applicants must be on track to graduate with a minimum 2.5 grade point average and provide demonstrated leadership and community service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.