As one would expect after the narrative of the 2018 election in Oro Valley, there are those within the community who believe the future operations of the town-owned 45 golf holes and the community center are of the utmost importance to the town’s financial future. At least, that’s what it seems like in our Voices section.
And while I am by no means discounting the importance of that fateful 2014 acquisition of the facilities, the ongoing operation or the importance of the community center and its many amenities to the town—there are near-countless decisions to be made from the dais if a town is to flourish. While each choice in their own right may not alter a significant portion of a municipality’s future (though many do), it is the collective sum of those decisions that creates a community.
While each local legislative body reigns over a different portion of the region, the community center and its amenities are in Oro Valley—and within the control of its seven-member council.
Mayor Joe Winfield, Vice Mayor Melanie Barrett and Councilmembers Joyce Jones-Ivey and Josh Nicolson each put the community center and golf courses front and center in their campaigns last year, though it’s been a relatively quiet stretch on the subject from the entire council since the four new members took office.
There are plenty of reasons the golf courses and community center hasn’t received the lion’s share of the limelight in recent months, as anything involving government takes time. And though it’s completely reasonable that a decision hasn’t yet been made, it’s clear some people in the community are interested in accelerating the process and introducing more public involvement.
That’s at the heart of this week’s update from Kathleen Kunz, who recently delved into the efforts of the Men’s Golf Association at the El Conquistador and the Cañada Hills Homeowners Association. Members of the two community groups have met with the mayor and town staff this year to discuss their plan to introduce new revenue and cost saving measures.
As is the way with bureaucracy, that proposal hasn’t gained too much traction with the council, and it hasn’t seen much in the way of public attention, either. With the newly-formed Budget and Finance Commission and the town council both meeting on the community center this month, there’s sure to be plenty of time for residents to voice their opinion before any decisions are made.
