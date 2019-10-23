Police Beat

Golden Arches
After blowing out a tire, one drunken man’s night went from bad to worse when police found him in a McDonald’s parking lot.
Around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, police were called after a man driving the wrong way on North Oracle Road blew out a tire on the center median and parked his car in the McDonald’s parking lot on West Magee Road, according to an Oro Valley Police report.
Officers soon found the man outside of his vehicle in the parking lot. In a report, one officer noted that man “exhibited poor manual dexterity, and fumbled for his identification in his wallet.” The man also admitted to driving the vehicle, and told police he pulled into the lot after one of his tires blew.
Despite telling officers he hadn’t consumed alcohol that night or taken any drugs, the driver underwent several roadside sobriety tests, and performed poorly. After being told multiples times how to complete some of the drills, the man blew .203 on a preliminary breath test and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.
After he was read his rights, the driver admitted to drinking “3 to 4” shots of vodka approximately 40 minutes prior to leaving his friend’s house near Canyon del Oro High School. While in custody, he also admitted to previously drinking and driving, and said he drove to his friend’s house to get “faded,” and felt he made a poor decision by driving drunk.
The man took his regrets to Pima County jail, where he was booked later that night.
