1.Celebrate a 50-year friendship shared by two legendary musicians Del McCoury and David Grisman better known as Del & Dawg with a unique collection of bluegrass classics. Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $30-$75; foxtucson.com.
2.Don’t miss southern rock’s legendary band 38 Special bringing their signature hits to the Diamond Center as a part of 96.1 KLPX’s year-long celebration of its 40th year as Southern Arizona’s premier classic rock radio station. Details: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12; Desert Diamond Casino, I-19 and Pima Mine Road; $35-$50; startickets.com.
3. Bring your mom, your sister, a friend or neighbor to the Go Red Luncheon and learn about preventing heart disease and stroke by promoting healthy lifestyles presented by the American Heart Association. Details: 8:30 a.m. check-in, 9-11 a.m. breakout sessions and Health and Wellness Expo, 11:30 luncheon, Saturday, Sept. 14; JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.; $150; ahatucson.ejoinme.org.
4.Help raise funds at the 2nd Annual IMPACT Your Style Your Community Fashion Show benefitting Beads of Courage. Details: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15; JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.; $55; 602-621-0042 or firstimpressions1.com.
5.Listen to the music of Mexican-American icon Marisela. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14; Diamond Center, Desert Diamond Casino, I-19 and Pima Mine Road; $30-$55; startickets.com.
