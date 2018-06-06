For Muslims in Tucson, the holy month of Ramadan comes along with pleasurable experiences (and challenges) to beat the heat of late May through mid-June.
Muslims around the world are celebrating the ninth month in the lunar calendar by abstaining from food and liquids from sunrise to sunset. They also emphasize abstaining from wrongdoings, according to Islamic teachings, even more than they do throughout the rest of the year.
“Ramadan is very special [month] in the whole year … we want to connect with Allah,” Rabbiya Zar, a mother of three, said about the importance of the month. For Zar and other Muslims, fasting centers on spiritual purposes and allows believers to practice discipline and piety.
Ramadān, according to the Oxford Dictionary, originates from the Arabic word ramada, meaning “be hot.” The Muslim calendar (called Hijri) brings the fast eleven days earlier each year, eventually causing Ramadan to occur in every season. Though, originally, it was supposed to take place in one of the hot months. Ramadan is distinctively recognized as the month Allah gave his word to the Prophet Muhammad and revealed the Quran as guidance to mankind, Muslims agree.
Fasting for Ramadan is one of the obligatory pillars in Islam. It begins and ends with the observance of the new crescent moon and each year.
The Holy Month
For Muslims, Ramadan is the month of piety and God conscious, also called the month of “taqwa.” Muslims seize upon the opportunity by praying, reading the Quran and practicing good deeds, said Irfan Sheikh, volunteer at the Islamic Center of Tucson.
The daily routine of fasting begins with Sahūr (Suhūr or Suhoor), a pre- dawn meal before daybreak where groups of people gather to prepare food and enjoy their last meal in the early hours of the morning.
People observing Ramadan start their day with a morning prayer, called Fajr. Then they continue on with their normal daily commitments of schools, work and other affairs while still dedicating time to worship and prayer. Another emphasis of Ramadan is socializing with family and the community.
The holy month is celebrated for marking the revelation of the Muslims’ holy book, the Quran. Different verses introduced the holy month to believers: “O you who believe, fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for the people before you so that you may attain God consciousness,” cited Sheikh from the Quran.
“The practices of Islam aim at self-control,” he said. “[Ramadan] is an annual training program. In addition to being a spiritual training program, it is also physical.”
While fasting helps Muslims grow spiritually, practicing discipline and self-control, it also brings along health benefits.
In 1994, the International Congress on “Health and Ramadan” addressed the health and medical aspects of fasting. Fifty different studies were discussed, depicting how fasting has biological and physiological effects. It turns out fasting during Ramadan is good for a healthy digestive system, body weight, blood cholesterol, diabetes and more.
The habit of fasting not only affects eating and drinking, but also sleeping and other biological patterns.
For Sheikh, fasting helps him lose weight as he tends to eat less amounts of food and boosts his immune system.
While fasting remains a crucial aspect of Muslim life, exemptions are permitted according to Sharia law, the fundamental religious concept of Islam, such as in the event of sickness, traveling, menstruating, pregnancy, breastfeeding and for young children and the elderly.
Sana Ali, a local physical therapist who is currently on maternity leave from her job, sees Ramadan as much more than fasting. It’s an opportunity to look outside of herself and her family and rejoice the blessings of the month with her family and community.
With her three children, Ali uses Ramadan to reflect on the spiritual aspect of her faith. She trains her children to be conscious of their surroundings and think of the less fortunate. During Ramadan, Ali also focuses on her children’s ties to their family, donating to charity and practice righteous deeds based on the Islamic teachings.
Breaking the fast,
beating the heat
Iftar is one of the important times of the day, when Muslims gather in the evening as families or groups to break their fast, socialize and worship.
Farida Sari and Siti Juwariyah are international students from Indonesia pursuing their graduate studies at the University of Arizona. They both said that celebrating Iftar at the Islamic Center Tucson, with other members of the local Muslim community, is their home away from home.
“At home, I will break my fasting with my family,” Juwariyah said. “But here, I usually go to the Islamic Center … getting to know other Muslims and kinda reminding myself that I am not alone here.”
Either in Tucson or other countries, when Ramadan falls in summer, the intense heat provides a substantial challenge to stay hydrated and healthy while fasting. Balancing nutrition with only two meals, Suhoor and Iftar, is crucial.
Zar said she must provide her family with healthy food that nourishes the body with water during the day to stay hydrated. For Suhoor, for example, Zar prepares dates, milk, yogurt and water. With these elements, she knows her family will enjoy another day fasting and stay refreshed and healthy.
Fasting is a habit learned through practice. Varying from country to country and from males to females, children start fasting between 7 years old to the late teens. When children start at an early age, they build endurance, self-control and patience. Fasting, in time, becomes an annual practice to solidify these traits.
Work hours are normally shortened during Ramadan. Along with skipping a lunch break, most Muslims leave work early and go home to rest. While Sari and Juwariyah still have school commitments, they limit going outside during the day unless it’s an emergency.
“Fasting is different but not really that hard,” Juwariyah said, as she reflected on her experience and how she tends to stay indoors during the day, unless she needs to run some errands.
Muslims will be fasting for 29 or 30 days until June 14.
Dalal Radwan is a Tucson Local Media intern and University of Arizona journalism student.
