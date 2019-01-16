There are plenty of high school traditions everyone remembers: The pep rallies, cheering at games and senior pranks, to name a few. While those classic moments resonate through the generations, a whole new set of memories is being made across Tucson’s north side thanks to countless loving parents and community volunteers.
I’m writing, of course, about Project Graduation (or just Project Grad, for short), the graduation night festivities held at local high schools in an attempt to bring the seniors together for one last chance to form everlasting bonds—all while preventing any illegal or illicit activities.
The concept has floated around the country for several decades, but thousands of graduates from across the region have former Oro Valley Councilmember Mary Snider to thank for bringing the idea to Oro Valley.
Snider, who moved to town back in ’99 from California, was a parent volunteer at her oldest son’s high school, and was asked by her then-sixth-grade son at Wilson K-8 if he would also have a Project Grad when he graduated from high school.
What was a mother to do?
It wasn’t long before Snider was introduced to Oro Valley Police Chief Daniel Sharp, and brought the graduation night idea forward. Snider launched the program at Ironwood Ridge High School in 2004, and it has since expanded to support festivities at Canyon del Oro and Amphi high schools.
As a graduate of CDO, and a young man at the time who cared little for the high school experience, I can say with all surety that most of my fondest memories were made that night as we played card games in a mock casino, danced our hearts out like it was senior prom all over again and shared a few tears once the sun came up and we realized high school had actually come to a close.
“I think that kids look forward to Project Graduation,” Snider told me back in 2017. “They’ve told me it’s almost as big as walking and getting their diploma.”
Bigger, from my perspective.
While the memories are forever, and the night is one that many graduating seniors will come to deeply cherish, it takes a lot of money to get Project Grad to happen—and that means help from the community.
The 19th annual Oro Valley Cup golf tournament benefiting Project Grad will be held Friday, Feb. 1 at the Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive. All of the proceeds from the Oro Valley Cup fundraiser will go towards covering the expenses for providing an alcohol- and drug-free all-night graduation celebration for the graduating seniors from Amphitheater, Canyon del Oro and Ironwood Ridge high schools.
Sharp said the tournament is the largest fundraiser for Project Grad.
“It benefits students from all three Amphitheater high schools and is the best way for the community to show our support to our young adults as they enter the next stage of life,” Sharp said.
Since 2004, “Project Grad” celebrations have kept well over 12,000 graduating high school seniors from Amphitheater schools off the streets in a safe and sober environment on graduation night, and over 1,200 students are expected to graduate this year.
According to the Oro Valley Police Department, no graduation night-related incidents have occurred since Project Grad’s inception.
Registration for the 2019 golf tournament is open, and sponsorship opportunities are available, so get out your clubs (or checkbooks) and take a few swings for the kids! Individual players can register for $150, or register as a foursome for $600.
For more information, head online to ovcup.com or contact tournament chair Jim Miller at ovcup@yahoo.com.
