From Dorado to ‘Dirtbag’
Tyler Porter received a phone call he won’t soon forget late last month from Long Beach State’s Troy Buckley.
The Canyon del Oro High School senior middle infielder, who has thrived with the Dorados since joining the varsity squad two years ago, always dreamed of playing collegiate baseball.
Buckley’s call, which came on the heels of CDO’s weekend tournament at Phoenix’s Horizon High School, was an affirmation of that lifelong dream.
“I went to a camp that Long Beach State hosted a few months ago, and I guess they really liked what they saw,” Porter told Tucson Local Media last week. “And since then they have been texting me, staying in contact. Basically [Troy Buckley] liked what he saw so then called me after the tournament. It was incredible.”
The 6-foot-1-inch Tucson native is relieved to know his collegiate future is taken care of, playing on the same field as Major Leaguers like San Francisco’s Evan Longoria, Toronto’s Troy Tulowitzki and pitchers Jeff and Jered Weaver.
“It’s awesome; It’s kind of like a little weight off your shoulders now for the high school season,” Porter said. “I don’t have to try to impress everybody and get all those coaches to like you, so now, you’re set for the next level kind of, so it’s definitely a lot of weight off your shoulders, but no it’s definitely and honor and I’m excited.”
Keith Francis, who’s coached Porter since he first stepped onto the manicured grass in Oro Valley, knows how tough it is to reach the collegiate level, and how hard Porter’s worked to get here.
“Well, there are two sides of it,” Francis said. “One side, I’m very, very happy for him. He’s earned it. He’s done his work and improved his game. On the other side of it, I’m a little apprehensive that I have prepared him enough to play at that next level. Having been there, and coached there, I know what it takes. It takes a lot.”
At the same time, the longtime high school and junior college skipper believes Porter has improved his physical and mental toughness to where it needs to be to thrive in college.
“[Tyler’s] physical tools are pretty special,” Porter said. “His hand speed is exceptional through the zone, and he swings it pretty well. He can pick it really well, he’s got great hands. So there’s a lot of pluses to what he can do.”
A Family trade
Porter joins his father, Colin, in playing collegiate baseball. The elder Porter played outfield for the University of Arizona from 1995 to ’98.
For Colin, it’s a dream come true to see his son get the opportunity to play the game he loves at the next level and get an education at the same time. He knows how difficult it is to succeed at the college level, winning a Pac-10 All-Conference selection during the 1998 season.
“Tyler’s a great kid. He’s always been a good kid. Growing up, he always was very busy growing up,” Colin said. “But he’s definitely matured a lot as he’s grown up, and on the field he’s grown quite a bit in that regard, too.”
Colin and Francis have cautioned the young man about how high the level of play is in college and how hard he’ll have to work to thrive at that level.
It’s a challenge that Porter accepts with pride; he knows he’s gifted to have the chance to continue playing baseball past high school.
“Going onto the baseball field definitely takes stuff off my mind, it makes me forget about everything and work on the little stuff,” he said. “Baseball has a lot to do with what you have to do in everyday life. You can’t have a roller coaster approach, being too high when you’re doing well, and you can’t be too high when you’re down. You have to kind of keep it flat.”
Porter knows how lucky he is to have a scholarship offer at a school that’s appeared in four College World Series since 1989.
He’s ready to get to work, and to do whatever it takes to make it into the 49ers starting lineup come opening day next year.
“The goal is to get good enough to get drafted, that’s always been my goal,” Tyler said. “But that, and just getting quicker and getting the opportunity to get coached by these amazing coaches is incredible. I’m just blessed to have the chance to play there.”
