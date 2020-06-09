Recent updates from the National Forest Service show that the two major fires north of Tucson are gradually being quelled. The Bighorn Fire, which is burning through the Catalina Mountains and Pusch Ridge Wilderness, grew to 2,550 acres in five days, and is currently 10 percent contained. The Tortolita Fire in the Tortolita Mountains, is down to 3,300 acres from a high of 3,500, and is currently 25 percent contained. Both fires started on June 5 as a result of lightning storms, and were exacerbated by gusty weather.
Approximately 350 fire personnel are combating the Bighorn Fire with multiple helicopters and engines. While the fire started in the Coronado National Forest, it has since crossed Pusch Ridge and is "creeping into the upper elevations of Pima Canyon." Today's winds have blown the smoke in all directions with gusts estimated at an excess of 20 miles per hour, leading to more spread of the fire. No structures are currently threatened.
The Tortolita Fire's activity "remained minimal" on June 8, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, which has allowed firefighters to build a fireline to contain the fire within its established parameters. The Tortolita Fire currently poses little risk to nearby communities.
There are no evacuations at this time.
Fire crews remind the public that drones are prohibited over the fire area, as firefighting aircraft are busy and must be grounded in drones' presence. According to the National Forest Service, on June 8, a drone was observed over the Bighorn Fire’s southern perimeter, which "forced the aircraft suppression effort to be halted, endangering the lives of on the ground firefighters and the air crews at a critical time during the height of the burning period." This is the second such incident in three days.
