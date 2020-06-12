The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone who lives outside of the Catalina Foothills region to avoid the area during the Bighorn Fire.
According to a press release issued by the department on Friday, there were several instances of traffic congestion which created roadway dangers and unfavorable conditions to emergency personnel and people travelling in the area.
Anyone in the area should be traveling home or conducting business, the department stated in its release.
At this time, evacuation and preparation orders are still in effect for much of the region immediately south and west of Mt. Kimball, including parts of the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area.
On Thursday, The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation order for certain Foothills neighborhoods currently threatened by the ongoing Bighorn Fire: Homes between Alvernon Way and 1st Avenue, North of Ina Road are being evacuated.
Residents of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, north of Skyline Drive, should "be alert" for potential evacuation notices.
The Oro Valley Police Department also posted a notification for residents on the western slope of the Catalina Mountains, near Pusch Ridge: Be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
The southeastern region of Oro Valley, from West Magee Road to Catalina State Park on the east side of North Oracle Road, is now in the “Set - Be Alert” stage.
As previously reported by Tucson Local Media, fire crews will experience the highest temperatures yet today, at 107 degrees. This gusty and hot weather is one of the main reasons the Bighorn Fire is so difficult to manage; it has remained at 10 percent contained for multiple days and has grown almost a thousand acres every day since a lightning storm first ignited it on June 5.
The Bighorn Fire currently spans roughly 7,000 acres.
According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the Tortolita Fire burning northeast of Marana is 100 percent contained as of Thursday, June 11. The final size was just over 3,100 acres.
More Bighorn Fire information can be found here: pima.gov/Bighorn
