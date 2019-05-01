Receiving a single paycheck may not seem that big of a deal to many, but for some of the clients at Behavioral Awareness Center, it can be their biggest victory in a decade. The founders of BAC, an addiction recovery center, understand the importance of these small, positive steps, and that is why they seek to make them happen with every person they treat.
Carlene and Brackie Sekavec founded BAC in 1997 after experiencing frustration with the way other clinics were run, particularly with turning clients away, or not taking every possible step to help addicts. Now, after being married for five decades and in business for two, the Sekavecs have helped thousands with their unique system of comprehensive treatment.
“I previously worked at another clinic, but I wanted to do it right,” Carlene said. “One of the things I say is ‘don’t look down when you come in’. You should be proud of your recovery.”
BAC, while an addiction recovery center and methadone clinic at its core, does far more than administer pharmaceuticals. The owners believe in fighting addiction from every angle, and this means helping patients in whatever ways works for them.
“Every client is different based on their needs and story,” said Ross Croydon, an addiction counselor. “That’s why we’re always making individualized plans. It’s complete care, from every possible point of view.”
BAC also aids by connecting clients to housing, employment, counseling and insurance. Part of their holistic “complete treatment” model also involves group activities, such as attending events together and developing a peer support network.
“We don’t dictate any outside groups, but we recommend them,” Croydon said. “Clients love when they have that option.”
According to Carlene, every client is equal when they come in, regardless of whether they’re a doctor or unemployed. This is also their reasoning for accepting walk-ins, or even simply talking with someone in need.
“We see people from all walks of life,” she said. “We treat everyone, no matter what their background is, or any other problems they have.”
This ethos also includes helping patients get off of opioids even if they have other addictions or personal problems. To Carlene, this also means not kicking someone out even if they fail a drug test. She says it’s far more important to understand why they relapsed and failed that drug test, and to get them on the correct path again.
“One of the best parts of the job is when a client comes in and says ‘I’m doing great’,” Croydon said. “Their whole demeanor changes, their eyes light up. It truly is about the little things.”
For Croydon, addiction recovery is more than just employment. He joined the addiction treatment industry after losing multiple friends to opiate addictions.
“I came out of retirement to do this,” he said. “My work wasn’t done. I wanted to give back, so I got my degree and have been in love with it ever since.”
Even with keeping on the bright side, addiction recovery can prove a difficult industry. Particularly for BAC in securing funding from AZ Complete Care via the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System. But this does not stop BAC from making plans to eventually expand their current location at 2002 W. Anklam Rd.
“My goal is for everyone who knocks on that door to get help, and to treat them like the human beings they are,” Croydon said. “We’re really proud of our work here.”
For more information, visit bacmethadone.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.