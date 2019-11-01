The Marana Unified School District is looking for a new leader after superintendent Doug Wilson announced his retirement, affective June 30, 2020. Wilson has served as the district superintendent since 2008. As the chief administrative officer for the district, he manages day-to-day operations and growth and development.
In his 39 years in education, Wilson has functioned as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent. He was selected as the 2018 American Association of School Administrators (AASA) National Superintendent of the Year for Arizona by the Arizona School Administrators. He currently serves on the WestEd Board of Directors having been appointed by the Arizona State Board of Education.
Wilson has served in a variety of capacities throughout the community including president of the Arizona School Administrators Superintendents Division, Arizona Interscholastic Association and the Arizona Coalition for Educational Excellence.
“It has been my greatest honor to serve as the Superintendent of the Marana Unified School District,” Wilson said, in a statement. “I have been surrounded by an outstanding, supportive board, educators and staff that are consistently dedicated to the well-being of every one of our students, committed and engaged families, and a community that has consistently supported the District.”
Ray and Associates, Inc. has been engaged as the consultant in a national search for qualified candidates. They will assist the MUSD governing board in identifying and screening the candidates. The board wishes to have the successful candidate assume the responsibilities of the position on July 1, 2020.
