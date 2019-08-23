The victims of a fatal three-vehicle crash in Oro Valley earlier this week have been identified as 85-year-olds Richard and Marjory Brown.
On Wednesday, August 21 around 9 a.m. the Browns were struck in their Toyota Rav 4 going east on Tangerine Road approaching La Canada when a white Ford Raptor, driven by a 19-year-old male, made a u-turn and collided with them.
The Rav 4 was pushed into the adjacent lane in the path of an oncoming tow truck also traveling east, causing the Browns to hit a tree, according to a OVPD press release.
Richard Brown was pronounced dead on the scene and Marjory Brown was taken to Banner UMC where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The two other individuals had non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor. No citations have been issued at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.