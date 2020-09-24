Pima County is implementing a new grant program to help local small business owners affected by the ongoing pandemic.
Qualifying small businesses and nonprofit organizations are eligible for up to $10,000 as a part of the Pima County CARES for Small Businesses Grant Program. Grant funds can be used to pay past mortgage payments, lease payments, rent costs and utility expenses. However, future and on-going expenses are excluded.
Grants are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis and the application process is open to small businesses in unincorporated areas of towns and cities in Pima County. Businesses located in cities and towns—like Tucson—are encouraged to apply for their local jurisdiction’s business assistance grant program.
To qualify, businesses need to have 30 or fewer employees, finances were negatively impacted by COVID-19, the business was legally established before February 2020, the owner must be 18 years old with a valid employee identification number or social security number.
Businesses not eligible for the grant include cannabis dispensaries, lending institutions, life insurance companies, businesses involved in political or lobbying activity.
Funding for the $1.7 million Pima County CARES for Small Business Grant Program is provided by the federal CARES Act.
The application process begins Friday, Sept. 25. To apply, click here.
For more information, contact pima.gov/backtobusiness
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.