Oro Valley Police Department officers will carry out high visibility assignments at the intersection of North Oracle and West Magee roads next week.
As part of the department’s “High Visibility Enforcement” program, officers will be clearly present at the intersection in an effort to “increase awareness and reduce collisions related to speed, inattention, following too close and failing to yield to other drivers,” according to OVPD.
An increased officer presence will occur next Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 29 from 7 to 10 a.m.
Motorists are asked to be aware of the additional enforcement activity and drive safely.
