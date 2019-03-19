Two men with violent criminal histories who were previously deported were apprehended by Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents Sunday, March 17 after illegally entering the country.
According to a press release issued by Customs and Border Patrol, agents from the Three Points Station arrested 35-year-old Santos Avila Rosales, a Honduran national, after he entered the country west of Sasabe, Arizona. During processing, agents conducting a records check reportedly discovered Rosales was convicted of child molestation in Louisiana in 2011.
In a separate incident, agents from the Casa Grande Station arrested 46-year-old Arturo Benjamin Avila Torres after he entered the country south of Vamori, Arizona. Torres, a Mexican national, was discovered during processing to be a two-time convicted felon for assault with a firearm and malicious acts with a minor under 14, both in California.
Both men are in federal custody and facing felony immigration prosecution.
