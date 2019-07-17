Paragon Space Development earns NASA contract. Tucson’s Paragon Space Development Corporation, partnered with Giner Inc., recently announced they are now under contract for the development and testing of the “ISRU-derived water purification and Hydrogen Oxygen Production (IHOP) a patent-pending subsystem” as part of NASA’s NextSTEP Program. The IHOP system aims to enable an enduring human presence on the moon by purifying naturally occurring deposits of ice, providing water and oxygen needed for a continuous human presence on foriegn planets. This system is expected to increase the safety and affordability of future human spaceflight missions by limiting the need to launch supplies (such as water) from Earth, and allows for longer stays on the lunar surface.
UA alumnus leaves $8.8M to College of Medicine. The estate of Dr. Ronald K. Baker, a 1975 alumnus of the College of Medicine, gifted the University of Arizona $8.8 million to establish scholarships and an endowed chair position. $5.9 million of the gift will establish the Ronald K. Baker, M.D. Scholarship Endowment to support medical students at the college in financial need. The remaining $2.9 million will establish the Ronald K. Baker Endowed Chair in Anesthesiology, planned to be held by Dr. Randal O. Dull, current chair of the Department of Anesthesiology. Dr. Baker, who died in 2017, earned two degrees at the UA: a doctorate in chemistry and a medical degree. His gift is the largest endowed scholarship gift ever received by the college.
Veterans in STEM. A chemist at the University of Arizona is developing the “Arizona Science, Engineering and Math Scholars – Veterans” program to support veterans pursuing science degrees. Michael Marty, assistant professor of chemistry, recently received a National Science Foundation career grant to develop the ASEMS-V program. This is an expansion of the Arizona Science, Engineering and Math Scholars (ASEMS) program. ASEMS-V helps veterans pursuing science education by offering specialty tutoring, mentoring and professional development. ASEMS-V also plans to have veterans shadow researchers as they work in labs as early as their first semester in school.
St. Joseph’s earns 9th stroke care award. The Carondelet Neurological Institute at St. Joseph’s Hospital has been recognized by the American Heart Association & American Stroke Association for its quality of stroke care for the ninth consecutive year. This recognition comes in the form of the “Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement” award, and the “Stroke Elite Plus” distinction, which St. Joseph’s received for the fifth consecutive year. The Get With The Guidelines award is given to hospitals that ensure stroke patients receive the most up to date stroke treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
Engineering away dust. Startup company Clean Earth Tech recently licensed technology developed by the UA College of Engineering to fight air pollution caused by blowing dust. While workers in dry climates around the world commonly spray water on the group to keep dust levels down, this method requires frequent reapplication, especially in hot and dry climates like Arizona. However, a new “environmentally safe biocompatible polymer blend” developed by UA assistant professor of materials science and engineering Minkyu Kim can be added to water used to control dust. The polymer blend can keep the sprayed ground damp for more than two months, even in extreme conditions like the Arizona desert.
