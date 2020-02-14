Dan Streeter was selected to lead the Marana Unified School District after receiving unanimous approval from the district governing board Thursday night.
Streeter will replace the retiring superintendent, Doug Wilson, effective July 1. Streeter currently serves as the superintendent for the Humboldt Unified School District in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Prior to his stint as superintendent, Streeter served as an assistant superintendent, director of human resources and principal for the Humboldt Unified School District. Streeter earned his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Northern Arizona University with a research emphasis in personalized learning environments. He also received his National Superintendent Certificate from the American Association of School Administrator’s as a part of the 2019 West Coast Cohort.
“I look forward to becoming a part of a district that has embraced new models of engagement that are learner-centered, aligned with a strong focus on the empowerment of teachers,” Streeter said in a release announcing the decision. “I am confident that working hand in hand with Marana’s leaders, teachers, staff, parents, community members and students, we will continue to build upon the vision of excellence for all students as we evolve the District into the future. Together I believe we can establish the Marana district as a national model of education based on excellence in student achievement, innovation, and culture.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.