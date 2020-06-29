Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bold links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona crossed the 74,000 threshold as of Monday, June 29, after the state reported 625 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. That said, Arizona Department of Health Services tweeted earlier this morning that not all new cases are reflected in this total, and that a higher number is to be expected tomorrow because of this.
It will be another hot, windy day on the flanks of the Catalina Mountains, where the Bighorn Fire has burned 107,000 acres over the past three weeks. The blaze, which began from a lightning strike on June 5, is currently 45 percent contained with more than 1,000 fire personnel on the job.
A variety of businesses in Arizona will be forced to close their doors for the next 30 days beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, Gov. Doug Ducey announced during a midday press conference. The move was made to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the state, and includes bars, gyms, movie theaters, water parks and tubing.
Since June 1, Arizona’s poison centers have received 14 cases related to people drinking homemade liquor and hand sanitizers in hopes of getting drunk. While hand sanitizer does contain the same type of alcohol found in alcoholic drinks (ethanol) and can reach 140 proof, it can also contain the toxic alcohol methanol if improperly made. According to Banner Health, all 14 cases resulted in an adult being hospitalized in critical condition.
From the Arizona State University Cronkite School of Journalism:
Arizona elections officials disputed President Donald Trump’s latest attacks on mail-in voting, which he leveled Tuesday at a Students for Trump rally in north central Phoenix.
Several Scottsdale bars and restaurants labeled “bad actors” by Gov. Doug Ducey have shut down temporarily, and they’re pushing back on his allegations that they disregarded safety protocols meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Making a college decision is hard enough. Add in a deadly global pandemic and continued participation in a dangerous full-contact sport, and the decision becomes harder. Yet nearly 1,300 class of 2021 high school football prospects have already committed to Division I universities according to 247Sports, a number that grows by the day. That total includes at least 18 prospects from the state of Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.