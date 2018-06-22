From spa treatments to yoga classes, even the color scheme of the walls, everything at The Beauty Spot in Oro Valley is meticulously designed to induce relaxation.
The newly-opened day spa, which first welcomed the community on April 14, is experiencing a fair bit of success in its first two months. Owner Nooshin Rouhani said the community has embraced her fledgling business, especially at its June 4 grand opening event.
“We’re in a great location,” she said. “People want to walk in and see what we’re about.”
The spa is located at 10420 N. La Canada Drive Ste. 120.
Rouhani decided to start the business to fulfill a dream of owning a “holistic wellness center.” She was working in the spa and beauty industry for nearly 10 years, focusing on retail and marketing, before opening The Beauty Spot.
The spa offers a variety of services, including facials, massages, eyelash extensions and yoga classes. Prices range from $5 for a “threading” forehead hair removal procedure to $150 for a two-hour, full-body massage. Rouhani said her goal is for customers to leave feeling better than when they arrived.
“I’ve always wanted to open up a day spa, and I just realized Oro Valley had a need for something like this— a place for someone to come and get pampered, feel good— and a place where they can come and have yoga sessions,” Rouhani said.
There are six yoga classes throughout the week, ranging from beginner lessons to advanced practice. “Yoga 101,” held Thursday evenings, helps participants develop a solid foundation, while the Monday evening “Playful Power” class is designed to help experienced yogis “tone and balance the body while increasing stamina and inner fire.”
Everything, down to the business’ color scheme, was designed for maximum tranquility. Rouhani said she took care to prevent the spa from looking like a doctor’s clinic, opting for a turquoise, “Tiffany Blue” and white look that contrasts with the heat of the outdoors.
“People walk in and have this whole, ‘Oh, we’re under the water reaction,” she said.
Going forward, The Beauty Spot plans to fine-tune its lineup of facials and massages. By the end of the summer, the spa aims to offer wellness classes.
“Probably on a Saturday morning, (the spa will have) a wellness seminar or a training on nutrition, diet, well-being, spirituality, meditation, those types of issues, and open that up to the community,” Rouhani said.
But in the meantime, they’ll continue in their pursuit of making customers feel good.
Check out the company’s website at thebeautyspotaz.com or call 595-8565.
Dylan Reynolds is a Kent State journalism student and Tucson Local Media intern.
