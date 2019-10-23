Three officers have formally expressed interest in assuming the role of Chief of Police in response to the retirement announcement of current Oro Valley Police Department Chief Daniel Sharp. Cmdr. Kara Riley and Chris Olson, as well as Lt. John Teachout, expressed an interest in taking Sharp’s position once he retires on Feb. 21, 2020.
These three officers’ submissions came around the same time an Oro Valley search committee announced it had selected an executive search firm to help lead the search: Novak Consulting Group. The search is “internal/external,” meaning they are looking at candidates both in and outside of the department.
There is no confirmed total number of candidates at this time, as Novak is still working on recruitment materials. However all candidates, both internal and external, will go through the same application process.
“The goal is to get someone in place before the chief leaves in February, so I expect a decision should be made some time in January,” said Oro Valley Public Information Officer Joe Lunne.
Cmdr. Riley has worked in law enforcement for 28 years, including 15 years with the department. She currently oversees the Field Services Division which includes all patrol squads, the Traffic Division, Community Action Team, K-9 Unit, DUI, SWAT and Negotiators.
Cmdr. Olson has worked in law enforcement for 27 years, including 18 years with the department. He is the commander over Support Services which includes Property and ID, Communications, SROs, Investigations, Community Resources, Fleet, Records and I.T.
Lieutenant John Teachout has been a police officer for 24 years and he started with the department. He directly supervises the Traffic Division, Community Action Team, K-9 Unit, DUI, SWAT and Negotiators.
After receiving three proposals from national executive search firms, an internal town committee, which includes Chief Sharp, selected Novak Consulting to help facilitate the process. Novak Consulting is a Cincinnati-based search firm that specializes in consulting with governments in the areas of strategic planning, community engagement and executive searches.
Novak Consulting has worked with the Town of Oro Valley to set up an online survey asking residents for their input on important traits in a police chief. While Chief of Police is a council-appointed position, town council is still seeking community input for their candidate consideration.
Oro Valley residents have the opportunity to specify what they believe the most important traits are in a police chief, as well as what they think the police chief’s top three priorities should be in their first year.
A summary of the responses will be shared with council and the top candidates who participate in interviews. Oro Valley residents can take the brief survey at surveymonkey.com/r/OroValleyPoliceChief-CommunityInput. The survey closes on Oct. 30, 2019.
These latest steps come after a heated debate among the town council on July 31 about whether to search for Sharp’s replacement via an internal-only recruitment process, or an internal and external recruitment process.
The Town of Oro Valley calculated an internal candidate-only recruitment for police chief would last two to three months, with a preliminary cost estimate of up to $4,500. A process considering internal and external candidates would require involving an executive search firm, and is estimated to last three to six months, with a cost estimate of up to $50,000.
Ultimately, Chief Sharp’s recommendation for a solely internal search for chief of police was rejected. Winfield, Barrett, Jones-Ivey and Nicholson voted for a internal-external search, while Piña, Rodman, Soloman voted against.
