More than a kilogram of methamphetamine was taken off the streets by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol last weekend when agents found drugs hidden under ice and sodas in a beverage cooler, the agency reported.
According to a press release issued by Border Patrol, agents at the immigration checkpoint located on Interstate 8—just east of Yuma—were alerted by a K9 officer to a rented Nissan Kicks with three passengers.
During a secondary search, agents discovered an orange beverage cooler in the rear cargo area. Inside the cooler under ice and soft drinks was three packages of methamphetamine. The packages weighed approximately 1.14 kilograms, the agency reported, with a value of roughly $5,000.
Agents also discovered a backpack in the vehicle with “a small bag of methamphetamine” agents believed was for personal use. They also found an electronic scale.
The driver, a 57-year-old Phoenix man, and two Tucsonans—a 42-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, were all arrested. The two passengers also had outstanding warrants. Their personal information was not released by Border Patrol.
