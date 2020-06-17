• The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Arizona had topped 36,000 as of Monday, June 15, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had seen 3,944 of the state’s 36,705 confirmed cases. On June 1, the total number of confirmed cases was 20,123. A total of 1,194 Arizonans had died after contracting COVID-19, including 223 in Pima County, according to the June 15 report. In Maricopa County, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had risen to 19,372. Arizona hospitals continued to see a rise in the number of people hospitalized with COVID symptoms, as well as more people visiting emergency rooms. The Arizona Department of Health Services reports that as of June 14, 1,449 Arizonans were hospitalized and a record 464 people were in ICU units. The report shows a record 931 people arrived at emergency rooms with COVID-like symptoms on June 14.
• Nationwide, more than 2.1 million people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which had killed more than 115,000 people in the United States as of Monday, June 15, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.
• As local and national media focused on Arizona’s rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Doug Ducey pushed back against reports that the state’s hospitals were nearing capacity. In a contentious June 11 conference, Ducey acknowledged that the state’s growing number of positive tests showed the state was no longer in compliance with the CD gating criteria that he used to justify lifting the state’s stay-at-home order but said the idea of asking Arizona residents to stay home was not under discussion. Ducey saidArizonans needed to understand the virus would be part of their lives for the foreseeable future. "This virus is not going away," Ducey said. "There is not a cure for this virus. There is not a vaccine for this virus. So this virus is something we need to learn to live with. And we need to make sure we are protecting the most vulnerable in our society. Those are folks in a certain age bracket with underlying health conditions and at-risk conditions and we're going to continue to do that every single day until there is a vaccine." Ducey, who has rarely been seen with a mask or face covering and whose administration has neglected to include the advice in various health advisories it has sent out, said he did wear them while shopping when he cannot physically distance from others by at least six feet. He advised Arizonans to wear them if they felt comfortable doing so.
• The Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains grew to more than 14,000 acres as hotshot crews and aircraft continued to battle the blaze as of Monday, June 15. Residents of Mount Lemmon, including the community of Summerhaven, were warned to be prepared to evacuate on Sunday, June 14, and Catalina Highway was closed. Fire crews made good progress stopping the fire on western and northern edges in Oro Valley and Catalina. On Friday, June 12, the Pima County Sheriff's Department ordered the evacuation of neighborhoods in the area of East Golder Road and East Rollins Road, but were allowed to return to their homes on June 14. Residents in that area as well as Oro Valley residents living east of Oracle Road and north of Magee Road were warned to be "set" to evacuate. Residents in the Catalina Foothills north of Ina Road between First Avenue and Alvernon Way were allowed to return to their homes Friday as an earlier evacuation order was lifted. However, everyone living in that area and north of Skyline Road between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road were warned to remain "set" to evacuate their homes. An American Red Cross shelter was available at CDO High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley. Catalina State Park has been closed and firefighters have established a nearby restricted area. Read more on page 4.
• Organizations like the Pima Animal Care Center and U-Haul are offering emergency services to residents affected by evacuation orders. The former opened its doors to safely house pets, and the latter is offering free storage.
“When you are in the middle of an emergency it can be overwhelming to figure out the best way to take care of your family and pets,” said Director of Animal Services Kristen Hassen. “We want to put folks at ease by helping them with their pets so that they can focus on other things like taking care of the humans in their family.”
Anyone who needs to make arrangements for their furry friends can call PACC at (520) 724-5961. Room will be made in the facility’s kennels, which has space available due to a high number of fosters. Participating U-Haul locations can be found throughout Tucson, including at 7701 N. I-10 EB Frontage Road in Marana and the location at 4040 W. Ina Road, just east of I-10.
• Beginning Tuesday, June 16, through Thursday, June 18, COVID-19 antibody testing will be initiated for correctional staff of the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence through an onsite testing process. Sonora Quest Laboratories will conduct the tests, which take about 5 to 10 minutes. According to a department press release, these tests are intended to help identify which people have been exposed to the COVID-19 and developed antibodies to fight it. This new development is part of a larger effort within the state government to provide antibody testing for all state prison employees. Back in mid-May, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced plans to prioritize correctional staff for receiving antibody testing. The effort consists of a partnership between the Arizona Department of Health Services and private sector laboratories.
• Employees and members of the public now have to wear masks when inside of Pima County facilities, including common areas, lobbies, elevators, and where physical distancing is not possible or there are no protective barriers. Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry announced the new health and safety procedures in a June 11 memo. The county will provide cloth masks for employees, and disposable paper masks for the public and vendors. Masks will not be required in parking garages as long as physical distancing is maintained. According to Huckelberry’s memo, the changes were put in place “due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, and to prevent the spread of the disease.” Employees who fail to comply with the procedure “may be subject to discipline up to and including dismissal,” Huckelberry wrote in his memo. County vendors and members of the public who do not comply will not be permitted access to the county facility and asked to leave.
Additional reporting from Kathleen B. Kunz, Austin Counts, Jeff Gardner, Tara Foulkrod and Jim Nintzel.
