1. Celebrate 60 years of Motown with legendary singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5; UA Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.; $50-$225; ticketmaster.com.
2. Enjoy a performance of Arizona Opera’s unconventional season opener Shining Brow about the early life of visionary American architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6; Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.; $25-$110; 293-4336 or azopera.org.
3. Discover new products, services and ideas at the SAHBA Home & Garden Show. Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.; $8, children free with paying adult; sahbahomeshow.com.
4. Help raise funds at the Tucson Zoological Society’s ZOOcson featuring samples from favorite local restaurants, auctions, presentations and live music by KDE Jazz Quartet with singer Crystal Stark. Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4; Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Ct.; $125, $95 members (over age 21 only); 881-4753 or reidparkzoo.org.
5.Embrace your own James Bond at the Big Brothers Big Sisters BIG Gala, Shaken Not Stirred featuring a silent auction, dinner, dancing and a Casino Royale play for prizes. Details: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5; Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Drive; $175; 624-2447.
