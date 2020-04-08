One of the more immediate effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is the economic impact both locally and nationwide.
As bars, theaters, gyms and other businesses are forced to shut their doors, restaurants must rely on delivery, carry-out and curbside services--all in an attempt to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 as the highly infectious disease spreads across Southern Arizona and the rest of the region.
As of ITB’s press deadline, confirmed cases of the disease were closing in 2,000. Last week, Gov. Doug Ducey issued a stay-at-home order that urged people to remain in their residences but did allow Arizonans to shop for groceries, medical and household needs and pet supplies. People can also go to work, pick up a take-out meal from a restaurant, travel to take care of a family member, friend or pet. They are also allowed to go walking, hiking, biking and golfing, provided that you adhere to social distancing guidelines. The order is in effect until April 30.
With more than a month’s worth of revenue vanishing or shrinking to a fraction of previous year’s figures, everyday life can be a tough pill to swallow for local business owners, many of whom were already keeping an eye on tight profit margins as the Tucson region heads into the summer slump.
On top of changes to their business model, owners and employees are also dealing with additional child care needs after Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman closed public schools through the end of the academic year.
Closures affect not only the businesses, but the employees too. Chambers of commerce and municipalities throughout the Greater Tucson Metro released resource guides in an effort to buoy local businesses, assist recently unemployed residents and keep money flowing.
“As the largest business association in Pima County, we immediately heard from our members who were looking for tools and resources to answer the escalating concerns during this time of uncertainty,” said Tucson Metro Chamber President and CEO Amber Smith. “We have connected our members and the community abroad to valuable resources in real time as updates have taken place. While we do not have a crystal ball to see into the future, we want our members to know that we are there for them today and tomorrow.”
The Metro Chamber’s website (tucsonchamber.org/covid19) contains helpful updates from both the state and federal governments and a wealth of resources for business owners and employees.
The Metro Chamber is not alone in its efforts to provide a starting point for those in potential financial distress. The Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Town of Oro Valley to produce a similar resource guide.
“Our chamber wants to do its part to keep businesses and the community intact during a difficult time,” said Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dave Perry, in a statement. “Please let us know your specific needs and concerns, and we’ll do our best to make connections and find solutions in a timely manner. We’re all in this together, and we’ll get through it together, too.”
The dual effort in the new resource webpage, orovalleyaz.gov/covid19/business-resources.
Marana also released a list of resources on its own website: maranaaz.gov/news-covid19-response, and the Marana Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Metro Chamber to create the latter’s guide.
Other local efforts include The Community Foundation of Southern Arizona, which unveiled the Community Support and Nonprofit Event Relief funds in an effort to shore up the finances of agencies hit hardest during the pandemic.
The community support fund provides grants ranging from $3,000 to $20,000 to nonprofits “serving Arizona’s most vulnerable,” and focuses on those providing basic human needs and access to healthcare.
The nonprofit event relief fund offers grants ranging from $3,000 to $10,000 to organizations that canceled fundraising efforts.
“These uncertain times require a commitment to working together across sectors to address this crisis today and into the future,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Slint Marble, in a statement. “We offer our deep thanks and gratitude to the generous community donors, local foundations and corporations, and community partners who have truly stepped up to support our nonprofit community in Pima and Santa Cruz Counties.”
Information on the programs can be found online to cfsaz.org or by calling (520) 770-0800.
Small businesses can also turn to Local First Arizona for help after the nonprofit launched its Small Business Relief Fund late last month.
Businesses who employ up to three employees and generate less than $250,000 in annual revenue can apply for immediate assistance. Businesses must also be independently owned and operated (no franchises), and priority will be placed on business owners with children under 18 at home, as well as families that rely on their business as their sole income.
“It’s a devastating and uncertain time to be a small business owner in Arizona,” said Local First Arizona Founder Kimber Lanning. “Everything you love is on the line, but the community you’re ingrained in is still at top of mind. We are echoing the voices of small businesses across the state: debt is not a solution for our smallest businesses. We ask others to join us, the health of our local economy and state depend on it.”
Funds can be used to cover business expenses, employee salaries and other operations. Applications for aid will be reviewed every week by regional review panels covering northern, central and southern Arizona. Within seven days of review, applicants will be informed of their status.
If approved, a business will receive funding within five business days.
Local action matches those at the state level.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced the Arizona Together Initiative on Tuesday, March 24. The initiative is operated through the ArizonaTogether.org website, which provides a series of links and informative videos for employers and employees, seniors, families and more.
The initiative also includes the establishment of the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund, intended to “provide financial support to organizations working to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 in Arizona.”
The fund will focus on the acquisition of Personal Protective Equipment for medical personnel, provide support to nonprofits like food banks, homeless shelters and domestic violence facilities and expand access to technology for low-income students.
“As we work to combat the spread of COVID-19, access to resources that can help support families and businesses in this time of need is critical,” said Gov. Ducey in his announcement. “We’re calling on Arizonans to be informed, get engaged, and support organizations doing important work to keep our communities safe and healthy. Arizona will get through this together.”
