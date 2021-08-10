Pima County is announcing road closures in the wake of Tuesday's storm.
- Overton Road from La Cholla Boulevard to Verch Way
- Camino de la Tierra from Valencia Road to Bilby Road
- Snyder Road east of Scenic Mountain Drive at Ventana Wash
For more information on road closures, go to webcms.pima.gov/government/transportation
