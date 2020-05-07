Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona closed in on the 10,000 mark as of Thursday, May 7, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 1,465 of the state's 9,945 confirmed cases.
The Arizona Department of Health says its back in business with the ASU-UA modeling team that was developing projections of the spread of COVID-19 in Arizona. The decision to tell the local team their work was no longer necessary had drawn criticism from health experts and Democrats.
Tucson’s downtown restaurant community teaming up to feed unemployed service industry workers, along with those in need, six-nights-a-week during the pandemic. Feeding Those Who Feed Us is a non-profit program offering free meals, pre-packaged for pick up for service industry workers - and the community at large - currently struggling to make ends meet.
The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley is hosting its first live show of the COVID-19 era next Wednesday when The Tributaries play a drive-in concert. The event will include a no-touch delivery pizza service.
The Pima Animal Care Center and Friends of PACC have $15,000 in the bank to help cover veterinary expenses for those who qualify for aid after a donation from the Banfield and South Fork foundations.
Trico Electric Cooperative customers facing financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic can now look to the power company for assistance in paying their bill after the creation of the COVID-19 Assistance Program.
The Golder Ranch Fire District was recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the ninth year in a row from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
Oro Valley’s premier arts event is on hiatus this year after the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance canceled the Spring Festival of the Arts, which was scheduled for May 16 and 17 at the Oro Valley Marketplace.
