Fire crews are currently battling the 1000-acre Bighorn Fire throughout the Catalina Mountains, which was ignited by lightning in the Coronado National Forest on the evening of June 5. The fire is currently 0 percent contained.
The fire grew to 200 acres by the evening of June 6, and is now approximately 1,000 acres burning in "steep rugged terrain within the Pusch Ridge Wilderness" according to the Arizona Emergency Information Network.
AzEIN says the management objective is full suppression of the fire with the primary objective being firefighter and public safety, with emphasis on protecting the surrounding communities and private property. Concerns impacting fire suppression include a weather forecast nearing Red Flag conditions, low relative humidity, high winds and competition for resources from other incidents.
Fire crews are advising citizens to stay away, and say the following trails may be impacted by the fire: Romero Canyon, Pusch Peak, Pima Canyon, Finger Rock and Ventana Canyon.
According to the Fire Service, during the suppression effort Saturday, firefighters successfully used retardant and helicopter water drops to check its growth towards the Forest boundary. The fire continues to move northeastward into additionally rocky, cliff faced terrain on Table Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.