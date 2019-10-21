The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona received six-figures of support after FHR Cares, an investment fund created by Family Housing Resources, announced the award of a $100,000 grant. The money will go towards the food bank’s $4.5 million renovation project.
“The Community Food Bank is deeply grateful for the generous lead gift from FHR Cares as we move forward with the first major remodel of our main facility since we purchased the building nearly 25 years ago,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, in a release. “This is the kind of key support that allows us to further serve our community with fresh, nutritious food while also looking toward meeting future needs.”
Renovations for the food bank include the installation of an industrial-sized cooler-freezer, a redesign of the parking lot to provide better access to semi-trucks and an expansion of the volunteer area and client parking lot. Work is expected to wrap up September 2020.
“For 44 years the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona has fed the hungry and been an inspiring advocate for families and individuals living in poverty,” said Meghan Heddings, FHR executive director, in a statement. “We are thrilled to be a lead contributor and help this amazing organization achieve its mission of feeding the hungry today, and building a healthy, hunger-free tomorrow.”
