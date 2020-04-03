Pima County Health Department's Woman, Infant, and Children Program (WIC) is offering help to families struggling with grocery costs during the coronavirus pandemic.
WIC is a nutrition and breastfeeding program that providing food vouchers for selected items and breastfeeding support for low-income households and/or families temporarily out of work in The Old Pueblo.
“We’re here to help people meet the nutritional needs for their family,” said Jennifer Chancay, manager of the Pima County WIC Program. “This is a difficult and scary time for many people. If you’re in need, or suddenly have a change in your family’s financial situation, please call us. We often have same-day appointments, and can get you quickly on the path for some relief.”
Recently laid-off families with infants and children up to 5 years of age, as well as to women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or whose pregnancy ended fewer than 6 months ago are encouraged to apply.
To be eligible for WIC factors include:
-Receiving AHCCCS/SNAP benefits
-Earning less than 185 percent of poverty guidelines (i.e., a family of four earning up to $3,970/month)
-Fostering children
For more information about WIC, please call 520-724-7777 or 800-252- 5942 if outside of Pima County, or visit www.azwic.gov.
