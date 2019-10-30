If you’re anything like me, staying active can be difficult when most of the week (and weekend) comprises deadlines, meetings and other work-related events. Sometimes, it’s just hard to set aside an hour or two to get your heart rate up when all you want to do is sink into the couch at the end of the day.
Trust me, I’ve been there.
Luckily, the Town of Marana is hosting a couple of events next month—including one this weekend—to help motivate all of us to lace up our running shoes and enjoy a bit of fresh air and the beauty of nature.
So, mark off your calendars this Saturday, Nov. 2 and Saturday. Nov. 16, for the Dirt Dash at the Wild Burro and Turkey Trot, respectively.
To help me get in the spirit of fitness, I recently chatted with Marana Parks and Recreation Superintendent Corey Larriva, who’s beyond excited to get his run on.
“As a department, we’re really looking to grow and expand these fitness opportunities to keep the community fit and active, and our races and runs are always a great way to do that,” Larriva said. “It’s a big impact in a small window of time.”
The town is calling all trail runners to the Tortolita mountain range this Saturday for the Dirt Dash, which includes a 4.6K this year in addition to the traditional 15.9K. Enjoy the beautiful, unique views of the region along what Larriva considers a great, single-track trail system.
If you sign up for the race before Nov. 1 and use the code “DIRT2019” online at maranaaz.gov/recreation you will receive 25 percent off your fee.
If a trek through the mountains isn’t enough, Marana is calling on all turkeys in town to the annual Turkey Trot, held Nov. 16 at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park (7548 N. Silverbell Road).
Complete with a turkey mascot and a fun run for the kids, this event also includes a 5 and 10K option, and helps get the metabolism on track before Thanksgiving dinner loosens our belts.
So make sure to strut your stuff, and maybe even wear a turkey costume.
