Deep in the Tortolita Mountains at the Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain resort, Marana Mayor Ed Honea welcomed a packed conference room to the State of Town luncheon on Thursday
afternoon.
“It’s so nice to see everybody here, face-to-face, without a mask, or not on a Zoom meeting,” said Honea at the luncheon, which had not been held in-person since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before beginning his address, Honea requested all guests stand for a moment of silence, commemorating the recent passing of Ed Stolmaker, former president and CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce, and retired Northwest Fire Chief Jeff Piechura, who unexpectedly died in a plane crash while battling the Cedar Basin Fire.
Honea recognized that despite hardships faced during the pandemic, the town of Marana continued to grow and completed two large projects.
On April 23, the town of Marana celebrated the grand opening of the Adonis Road Extension project, which includes a two-lane roadway that provides secondary access to the Adonis and San Lucas communities from West Grier Road to West Tangerine Road.
While the project cost $4 million, Honea explained that the residents living in about 1,000 homes in that community were sandwiched between the Union Pacific railroad and the CAP canal, with only one way in and out.
“If you needed police protection or medical or fire protection or somebody to get in there, if the train was going slowly across the crossing, you couldn’t get in or out. We talked about it for years and finally Roxanne Ziegler said build the––road,” said Honea to laughter from the crowd.
In March the town also opened two water treatment facilities in the Continental Reserve and Saguaro Bloom area in order to address concerns of above recommended levels of 1,4-Dioxane and PFAs.
Three years ago, the town had filed a lawsuit with the City of Tucson against 3M and other companies that produced and sold aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), a firefighting product containing PFAs, but Honea said they didn’t wait for the lawsuit’s resolution to take action.
Honea said the treatment plants “were $8 million apiece. Money we didn’t necessarily have to spend on something we weren’t sure of. But when it comes to our residences, the residents that live in our community, they always come first.”
The town continues to partner with Oro Valley and Metro Water on the Northwest Recharge, Recovery, and Delivery System (NWRRDS), using stored Central Arizona Project water from northern Avra Valley near the Marana Airport for delivery to homes to reduce groundwater withdrawal.
“We’re going to work with those community partners to provide clean potable water for the northwest part of our region,” said Honea to a round of applause.
The town has grown to nearly 55,000 residents, with 1,067 new single family residences in the last fiscal year, in spite of the pandemic.
With the town growing “like crazy,” Honea said they will hire 26 new employees, including five new police officers, a new dispatcher, and other new hires for Parks and Recreation and
Transportation.
“We want to be able to provide service at the level that everybody that either lives or works or recreates in Marana is used to,” said
Honea.
In order to accommodate the growing town, Honea introduced the plan to build a multi-generational community center and aquatic facility.
“We need a place to be. We need a place to go. We’ll use this center for Founder’s Day. We’ll use this center for the Holiday Festival Christmas tree lighting. We need a place for our community to go and recreate,” said Honea. In February, the town council unanimously approved the town’s Parks and Recreation 10-Year Master Plan, which included the community center and aquatic facility.
The town hopes to fund the estimated $42 million facility through a proposed half-cent sales tax increase, which would raise approximately $6 million a year and would fund the project over seven years.
In telephone and online surveys conducted by the town around 80% of respondents supported the MultiGen community center and a year-round aquatics facility.
To accommodate the growing Northwest Fire District, construction is currently underway for the new district administration facility. Voter approved funding was secured to build the new administration building, expected to finish in April 2022.
“With a full understanding and appreciation of the investment of the residents and business owners within the district, committed to us each year, it is important to provide the best possible return on that investment in as many ways as possible,” said Chief Brent Bradley in a prerecorded message. “That is why the district committed itself to achieve an Insurance Service Office rating of one.”
Bradley explained that the ISO scoring, which ranges from one to 10, determines the cost of insurance premiums for property owners within the district. An ISO score of one would ensure that property owners within the district pay the lowest possible insurance premiums.
According to Bradley, Northwest Fire district is one of only 275 fire districts in the United States to achieve accreditation, and one of only seven to achieve accreditation and an ISO scoring of one.
“Every person inside our respective boundaries should be able to enjoy content with your family and friends, find comfort in their homes, and build their businesses, knowing that collectively we work day and night to ensure the safety and protection of each of you,” said Bradley.
KOLD News 13 evening news anchor Dan Marries also presented the Marana Branding Award and Marana Legacy Award to recipients nominated by the public. The nominations were moved to this year as the 2020 State of the Town was cancelled.
Marries presented the branding irons, awarded to those who make a “mark” on the community, to Navid Kharrazi, owner of On A Wing and Prayer Horse Farm, for supporting
veterans.
“Kharrazi has been our coach, friend and mentor,” said Michael J. De Nicola, who nominated Kharrazi. “Through animal therapy, he taught us how to ride, and he did so with an open heart.”
Marries also presented the Branding Award to Catherine Oberholzer, owner of The Sylvan Learning Center, which has provided tutoring service, college prep classes, STEM camps and more since 2018.
“She helps children build self confidence and to grow academically in a positive learning environment,” said Marries. “She never turned anyone away, even offering reduced pricing and scholarship programs to families in need, therefore giving learning opportunities to those who may not otherwise be able to receive it.”
Cameron Walsh won the Youth Legacy Award, created by the town council to acknowledge youth in the community who make “Marana a better place for everyone.”
Walsh’s fifth-grade teacher at DeGrazia Elementary nominated him because he was “the first to welcome new students into the classroom by being kind, caring and helpful.”
Marries said Cameron tutored others, including those with disabilities and helped them to complete their math, reading, and history lessons. He was also voted amongst his peers to be the sergeant at arms for student council and in 2019 was selected to represent Marana Unified School District at the Kids Combine day at the Arizona Cardinal Stadium.
“To see this event, the deserving award recipients, and how our community came together in the toughest of times, confirms that I’m right where I’m meant to be,” said newly appointed CEO and President of the Marana Chamber of Commerce Amanda Wiggins.
