The Marana Unified School District is planning to distribute Chromebooks to all students who need one while school remains closed until at least March 27.
That news came in a letter sent to MUSD parents and guardians from district superintendent Doug Wilson. In his letter, Wilson wrote that the district “is continuing to work diligently to make decisions that best serve our students, employees, and community.”
“Like you, we have many questions surrounding AzMERIT and other state-mandated academic testing, supplemental instruction, activities, and graduations, just to name a few,” Wilson wrote. “We are continuing to receive information from the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) regarding school closure, testing, instruction and services.”
Parents of students who need a Chromebook to support online resources and activities to support at-home learning should click here to apply for a computer. Chromebooks will be given to each student who does not have access to a digital device.
The request form must be completed by Monday, March 23 at noon. Questions can be send via email to engage.parents@musd.com.
In the same letter, Wilson announced that the district will provide its Marana Cares Mobile meal services Monday through Friday as long as schools are closed. Marana Cares Mobile will provide lunch service. Breakfast and lunch will also be available for pickup beginning March 23 at several MUSD schools. Breakfast runs from 7:30 to 9 a.m., while lunch runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Grab-and-go meals are available from the following schools through the closure:
- Butterfield Elementary School: 3400 W. Massingale Rd. Tucson, AZ 85741
- Estes Elementary School: 11280 W. Grier Rd. Marana, AZ 85653
- Picture Rocks Elementary: 5875 N. Sanders Rd., Tucson, AZ 85743
- Quail Run Elementary: 4600 W. Cortaro Farms Rd., Tucson, AZ 85742
- Roadrunner Elementary: 16651 W. Calle Carmella, Marana, AZ 85653
Marana Cares Mobile will be available at the intersection of Sandario and Anthony Roads from 11 a.m. to noon, and at the El Tiro and Anway Roads intersection from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Marana Unified will also not send out report cards Monday, March 23. Future updates from the district will provide more information. The next expected update is also March 23.
As of today's Arizona Department of Health Services report, five people in Pima County have tested tested positive for COVID-19. In Arizona, a total of 27 people have tested positive, 102 cases are still pending and 148 have been ruled out. Statewide numbers updated here.
