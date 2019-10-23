1 Enjoy a performance of the Tony Award winning musical Hello Dolly! paying tribute to the original work of legendary director-choreographer Gower Champion, presented by Broadway in Tucson. Details: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Oct. 23-24; 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27; UA Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.; $31-$107; broadwayintucson.com.
2 Enjoy Funk-A-Palooza featuring the perfect blend of funk and soul by the Ohio Players, the spunky choreography of Con Funk Shun and the high energy of Zapp. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26; Diamond Center, Desert Diamond Casino, I-19 and Pima Mine Road; $30-$55; startickets.com.
3 Listen to leading pop/jazz singer and Tony award nominee Ann Hampton Callaway performing songs and stories celebrating a beloved artist at the Linda Ronstadt Songbook. Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $28-$63; foxtucson.com.
4 Enjoy Dream Theater at The Distance Over Time Tour with their Grammy-nominated progressive music. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26; Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; $30-$95; ticketmaster.com.
5 Celebrate your family memories and make new ones at Chiles, Chocolate and Day of the Dead featuring dozens of food and craft vendors, spicy Latin music and personal ofrendas (altars) from local artists and schools. Details: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26; Tohono Chul Park, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte; $15; $5 members, children free; 742-6455.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.