The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 6,948 as of Tuesday, April 28, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 1,188 confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 293 people statewide, including 76 in Pima County, according to the report.
The Pima County Health Department will be led by former Assistant U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Theresa Cullen on June 7 after county administrator Chuck Huckelberry announced the hiring on Monday. Cullen will replace interim health director Dr. Bob England, who came out of retirement to fill the role until the county replaced Marcy Flanagan, PhD.
Legislative District 11 candidate JoAnna Mendoza shared her thoughts on the importance of expanding voter participation in Arizona (and across the country) by working with the military.
To increase statewide testing for COVID-19, Gov. Doug Ducey announced a plan Monday to test up to 60,000 Arizonans over the course of three weekends.Starting May 2, the state and its health partners plan to mount an Arizona Testing Blitz, with onsite and drive-thru testing. Testing sites include some Banner Health facilities and Walgreens stores, and criteria will be set by each individual location. Testing sites and dates will be continuously updated, the announcement said.
A report in Science found the period from 2000 through 2018 to be the driest 19-year span since the late 1500s, and the second driest since 800. In simpler terms, it’s an emerging megadrought, which is a drought that typically lasts decades.
