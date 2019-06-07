A motorcyclist passed away Friday morning at the intersection of West Ina Road and North La Cholla Boulevard after being involved in a collision with a pickup truck.
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 5:30 a.m. the morning of June 7, deputies responded reports of a collision at the intersection.
The cause of the collision is currently being investigated by the PCSD traffic unit, and the name of the deceased has not been released—pending notification of next of kin.
