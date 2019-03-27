The Town of Oro Valley government spent their first day of spring looking toward new beginnings. The council held a meeting Wednesday, March 20 focused on its Strategic Leadership Plan and Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, which will decide the town’s priorities for the years to come.
The council-approved SLP deems economic vitality; culture and recreation; public safety; roads, water and town assets; land use; effective and efficient government and town finances as the most important aspects that town staff should be focused on.
“The purpose of this document is to give us the guidance that we need to come back to you to reflect investments in the budget and also to determine our workload and work priorities for the next two fiscal years,” Town Manager Mary Jacobs told the council.
The highlights include a community-wide needs assessment for parks and recreation amenities, various trainings for the Oro Valley Police Department, addressing the long-term transportation needs of residents, reducing groundwater pumping within the town, updating planning and zoning codes, creating strategies for increasing government transparency and citizen input and widening the town’s economic diversity, among other goals. The full SLP document can be viewed on the town’s website.
The Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, which provides implementation plans for the economic vitality objectives within the Strategic Leadership Plan and the Your Voice, Our Future General Plan, is in its final stages. Economic Development Director JJ Johnston reintroduced the CEDS to the council to receive feedback on the five-year plan.
The highest priority in the CEDS is to attract and retain primary employers, which are businesses or individuals that export at least 50 percent of their finished goods or services outside of Pima County to bring in new money sources.
Johnston told the council there are a few key industries which already exist here in Oro Valley that the community can foster to grow even more: advanced business services; aerospace defense; clean energy and environmental sciences; engineering; IT software; life, health and bioscience; medical; optics and tourism.
Most of the CEDS report is reflective of Johnston’s interviews with 90 community, business and industry leaders in Oro Valley. He believes their input and the report will help “inoculate our economy from the next recession.”
“We know there will be a next recession some year,” Johnston said. “We know there’s changes in the global marketplace, we know that there are transformational industries so it’s our view that we need to diversify the economy that we have here right now.”
Regarding retail, Johnston acknowledged that the “Amazon Effect” impacts the viability of brick and mortar stores, so the town needs to rethink the way it pursues retail opportunities. With the future of the Oro Valley Marketplace looming overhead, he suggested the town could pursue a similar transformation as the Foothills Mall, which is being rezoned from a shopping destination to a mixed-use property comprised of residential housing, hotels, some retail, offices and restaurants.
“That’s a really good strategy for the marketplace,” Johnston said. “We have undeveloped PADs, we have empty buildings, and we have an opportunity to drive home the whole experience of the food, the fun, the fitness, the family-oriented deals to fill these empty buildings and draw new foot traffic.”
Land is critical for Oro Valley’s future economic development. With less than 200 acres zoned for industrial parks and 85 percent of the town’s land already built out, Johnston said the town needs a plan for future annexations.
“If we just have two or three new primary industries locate in Oro Valley every year for the next 10 years, we’re going to need at least 100 more acres of land,” Johnston said. “That’s minimum, because one project will take about 10 acres, one employer, on an average, will create 150 jobs. So if you’re looking 10 years out and you have 20 new projects, that’s 200 acres. We’re already at a deficit.”
Johnston believes the town is capable of 30 new projects in the next 10 years, which would bring 3,000 to 4,500 new primary jobs. Providing jobs for people who already live in Oro Valley is a big part of the annexation strategy, Johnston said. This is critical because 13,000 people drive out of Oro Valley every day to work, and only 8,000 drive in.
“In order to be competitive in economic development attraction, we’re going to have to move at the speed of business,” Johnston said. “Let’s cut the red tape whenever its appropriate. If it’s a permitted use, and it’s an empty building and we have a chance to land Raytheon or some back office company that won’t have an impact to that building, we need to move a lot faster than even six months.”
In the CEDS, Johnston notes that the City of Tucson used an intergovernmental agreement with Pima County to use the county’s building plan review team for the recently approved Amazon building. Pima County completed its full review and allowed the City of Tucson to issue a building permit within just one week. He said that is the kind of speed Oro Valley needs to attain in a highly competitive business environment.
Dave Perry, the president and CEO of the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce, agrees that the town remains stuck with a reputation of not being business-friendly. He said this reputation stems from the rate of approval processes, which is slower than in neighboring municipalities. He also sees the University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine and the Oro Valley Innovation Labs as real game changers in Oro Valley’s economic portfolio.
“Nothing bad will result from the juxtaposition of educated people and incubator spaces within our borders,” Perry said.
The Oro Valley Innovation Labs is an upcoming bioscience business incubator designed to foster a productive environment for startup companies, specifically medical diagnostics companies. It will be built near the Roche Tissue Diagnostics headquarters in Innovation Park as part of a larger effort to grow the bioindustry within the town.
“We need to do all we can as a community, not just as government, to nurture that enterprise,” Perry said of Roche, which employs over 1,500 people and recently surpassed $1 billion in total annual revenue.
The 4,000 square foot innovation labs facility is scheduled to break ground later this year, with a price tag of $1.2 million built by Venture West at its expense. The company will give the space to OVIL rent-free for three years, and after two years they will offer the space at a less-than-market rate for two more years, and then negotiate further after that, according to Icagen Vice President and OVIL Chairman Paul August.
He said they are looking to fill the space with startups as quickly as possible, in order to show proof of concept.
In exchange for building the facility, Venture West requested OVIL fundraise $315,000 to cover the first three years of operating costs. August said they currently have about $200,000 secured; they recently received a $25,000 pledge from Tucson Electric Power and a $50,000 pledge from local philanthropist Michael Kasser.
“The community believes that it’s important for the town to demonstrate that it has a role in economic development in supporting an organization that would build new companies that would be housed in Oro Valley,” August told the council when asked if the town government should pitch in some funds.
The town pitched in $10,000 to the fundraising campaign for this fiscal year. At the study session, town manager Mary Jacobs added that she plans to include $50,000 for OVIL in her upcoming recommended budget for the next fiscal year to accelerate the success of the mission.
She added that Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry has committed the county to matching whatever dollar amount the town contributes to the incubator. If approved this would bring OVIL to $300,000 of its total $315,000 goal.
Vice Mayor Melanie Barrett said that she can get behind the economic proposals within the CEDS, as long as they have a positive impact on the residents of Oro Valley.
“But if it’s about money for money’s sake, or about the growth of government for the growth of government’s sake and I don’t see that end translate into how that benefits the residents of our community, then that’s where I have some concerns,” Barrett said.
Councilmember Josh Nicolson echoed this sentiment, saying that cutting red tape depends on how it will affect the larger community. He said the council should be selective of the candidates that want to set up shop in Oro Valley.
However, Oro Valley is already “behind the curve,” according to councilmember Steve Solomon. He mentioned that the Tucson, Marana and Sahuarita have already enacted policies that appeal to businesses who want to relocate to Southern Arizona, and the town could miss out on similar opportunities if they do not pursue the same strategies.
“If you’re a businessperson, time is of the essence and uncertainty is a killer,” Solomon said.
