The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department have issued an evacuation notice for the Mt. Lemmon / Mt. Bigelow region north of Organization Ridge Road, including Summerhaven.
Anyone in the area must evacuate now and head safely down Catalina Highway and leave the mountain.
An evacuation center is open at Sahuaro High School, 545 N. Camino Seco Road. Large animal sheltering is taking place at the Rillito Racetrack, 4502 N. First Ave. Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, is also sheltering animals.
